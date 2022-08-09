WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7275 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

