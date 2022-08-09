Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

