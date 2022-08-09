Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,646 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Western Union by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Western Union by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Western Union by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

