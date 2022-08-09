White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after buying an additional 110,046 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,319,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,685,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,241.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,138.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,291.50.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTM. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

