Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Down 0.4 %

YELP stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

