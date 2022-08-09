Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

