Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $34.30.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
