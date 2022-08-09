Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Price Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.