14,565 Shares in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 6.33% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Get Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.