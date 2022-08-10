1,530 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,450,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $143.06 and a twelve month high of $298.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day moving average of $204.48.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

