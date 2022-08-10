15,426 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

