1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

ONEM opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.52. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

