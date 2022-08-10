24,050 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

