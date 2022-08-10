24,775 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $15,406,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.4 %

BERY opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

