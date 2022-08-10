2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Sells $39,065.61 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 133.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

