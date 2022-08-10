360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of 360 DigiTech worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QFIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

QFIN stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.