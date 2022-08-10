3,967 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,661,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

