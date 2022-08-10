3,982 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.