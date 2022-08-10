46,013 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

