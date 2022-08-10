527,239 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 527,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.53% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.