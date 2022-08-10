5,500 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Orcam Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MVF opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

