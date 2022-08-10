61,371 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after buying an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,540,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 623,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 391,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

RDN stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 56.45%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

