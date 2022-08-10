6,466 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NRG Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 270,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

