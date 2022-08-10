7,055 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.47%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

