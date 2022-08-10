75,798 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Timken by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Timken by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Timken by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. Timken’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

