85 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $251.96 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.24.

