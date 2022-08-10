885,137 Shares in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 885,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of VNET Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 329,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 52,464 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in VNET Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VNET Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 137,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

VNET Group Trading Down 1.9 %

VNET opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. VNET Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.