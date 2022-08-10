89,200 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

