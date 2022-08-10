9,243 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

