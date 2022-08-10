ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 611.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 86,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.