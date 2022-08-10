Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE AYI opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

