Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,616 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

