Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 30,866 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of USA Compression Partners worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $20.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -724.11%.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

