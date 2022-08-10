Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 19,078 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BAB stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

