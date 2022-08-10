Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana stock opened at $487.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.11. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

