Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93.

