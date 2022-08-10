Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Chemed by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

