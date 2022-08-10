Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NFE opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.