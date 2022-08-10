Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,527 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Apollo Investment worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $142,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 18.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $842.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 142.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,421.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Investment to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Apollo Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.