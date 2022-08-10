Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,394 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $196.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.21. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $197.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.