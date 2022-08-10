Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

