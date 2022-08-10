Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 222,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

