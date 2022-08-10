Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.