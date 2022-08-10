Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday.

ALS opened at C$17.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$857.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.92 and a twelve month high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

