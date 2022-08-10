American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

