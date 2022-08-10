American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

