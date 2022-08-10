AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 53.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $918.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.27.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.