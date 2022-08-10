AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

