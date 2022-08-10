Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Target Price at $6.10

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.
SCFLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.53) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Schaeffler Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About Schaeffler
Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schaeffler (SCFLF)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.