Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Target Price at $6.10

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

SCFLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.53) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler ( OTCMKTS:SCFLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.