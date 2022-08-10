Analysts Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $9.64

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBLA. Cowen cut their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $620.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Taboola.com by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 427,068 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

