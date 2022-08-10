Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enbridge (ENB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently:

8/2/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

7/22/2022 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

7/21/2022 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

6/25/2022 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.50 to C$55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$55.95 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.66%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

